Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Purchases $41,100.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 8,875.00%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

