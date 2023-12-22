Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,329,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,595,465.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,515.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75.

CTRN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

