Insider Buying: Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Taylor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,500.00 ($50,000.00).

Charlie Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Healius alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Charlie Taylor bought 50,000 shares of Healius stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,800.00 ($50,201.34).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides specialty diagnostic services to consumer and practitioners in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Others. It offers diagnostic imaging services, private medical laboratory, and pathology services. It also provides cataract surgery, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin cancer removal, IVF egg collection, and gynaecological surgery services under the Laverty Pathology, Dorevitch Pathology, QML Pathology, Western Diagnostic Pathology, Genomic Diagnostic, Vetpath Laboratory, Vetnostics, QML Vetnostics, TML Vetnostics, ASAP Laboratory, Abbott Pathology, TML Pathology, IQ, Pathology, Kossard, Gastrolab, and Agilex Biolabs; Lumus Imaging; and Montserrat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.