Insider Buying: Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Senior Officer Purchases C$55,920.00 in Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00.
Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance
KEC stock opened at C$11.10 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$485.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.259887 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
