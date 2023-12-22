Insider Buying: Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Senior Officer Purchases C$55,920.00 in Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

KEC stock opened at C$11.10 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$485.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.259887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kiwetinohk Energy

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.