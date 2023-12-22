Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Acquires C$85,700.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.29 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

