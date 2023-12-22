Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Senior Officer Buys 9,747 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan acquired 9,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$126,223.65.

Profound Medical Price Performance

PRN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.06.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

