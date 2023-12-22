Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Director Buys C$40,500.00 in Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Earle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

SLS opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$613.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

