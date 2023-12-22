Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases £4,964.68 in Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £4,964.68 ($6,278.84).

Gavin Wallace Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

On Tuesday, October 31st, Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 7,685 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £4,995.25 ($6,317.50).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 1.0 %

Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.57 million, a PE ratio of -816.67 and a beta of -0.02. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.33).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.