Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Sells $165,345.20 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

8X8 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.52 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 319.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 130.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 272,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

