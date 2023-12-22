Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Sells $165,345.20 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
8X8 Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.52 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EGHT
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.