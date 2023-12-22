Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.90 and a twelve month high of C$52.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

