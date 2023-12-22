Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.90 and a twelve month high of C$52.65.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
