Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $290,412.84 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $290,412.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,939,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,042.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bakkt by 25.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 17.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

