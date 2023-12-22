Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $290,412.84 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $290,412.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,939,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,042.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bakkt by 25.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 17.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

