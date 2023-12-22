Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

