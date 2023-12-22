Insider Selling: Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) CFO Sells $223,250.00 in Stock

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

GCMG stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.48. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $89,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCMG

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.