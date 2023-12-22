Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells $12,212.76 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $12,212.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

