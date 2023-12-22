Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Director Sells 21,478 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
