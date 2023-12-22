Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $95,329.52 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Okta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $91.50.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 110.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
