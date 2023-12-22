Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $95,329.52 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 110.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

