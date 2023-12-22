Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Insider Sells $45,372.38 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
ORIC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
