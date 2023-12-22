Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Insider Sells $45,372.38 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

ORIC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

