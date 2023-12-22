Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,734. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4589552 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

