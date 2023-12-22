Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $120,230.10 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.