Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.
