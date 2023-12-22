Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

