Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $77,518.70 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $77,518.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,995.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.