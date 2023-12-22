Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brad Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 896,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

