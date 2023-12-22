Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $2,655,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.