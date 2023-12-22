Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after buying an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.