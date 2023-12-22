Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 114 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $261.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.