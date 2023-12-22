Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $506.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $510.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

