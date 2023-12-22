Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,733,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

