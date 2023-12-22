Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

