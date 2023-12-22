Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.90

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 3327817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

