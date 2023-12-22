Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.24

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.20, with a volume of 64480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.