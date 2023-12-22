International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.19

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 21709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
The firm has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
