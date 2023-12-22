Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.78

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 241623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

