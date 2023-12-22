Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,293. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.82.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

