Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.42

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

