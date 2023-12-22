Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

