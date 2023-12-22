Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.