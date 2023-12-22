Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

