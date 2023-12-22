Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 97,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,888. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

