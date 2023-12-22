Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 726 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.65. 502,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

