Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 392,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,547. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

