Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

