Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.27. 517,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

