Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.83. 190,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,452. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

