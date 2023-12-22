Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 50,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,740. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

