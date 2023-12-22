Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63,505 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 146,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,441,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.