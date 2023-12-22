Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 1,266,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,660. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

