iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

IPW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

See Also

