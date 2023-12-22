iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
IPW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.