iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Reduced by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.