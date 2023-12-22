iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 648,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,424,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

