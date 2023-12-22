iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $102.04. 276,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

